One-year outcome of intravitreal ziv-aflibercept therapy for non-responsive neovascular age-related macular degeneration

Article Text
Abstract
Aim To evaluate 12-month outcome of intravitreal ziv-aflibercept (IVZ) therapy in eyes with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) that are non-responsive to bevacizumab and ranibizumab.
Methods This retrospective study included 16 eyes (14 patients) with nAMD who were on prior treatment with bevacizumab and ranibizumab and were treated with as-needed IVZ (1.25 mg/0.05 mL) for 12 months. The primary outcome measure was the mean change in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and secondary outcome measures included mean change in central macular thickness (CMT), retinal pigment epithelial detachment (RPED) heights, longest treatment free interval, presence of subretinal fluid (SRF) and intraretinal fluid (IRF) and adverse events.
Results There was no change in the mean logarithm of minimum angle of resolution (logMAR) BCVA at baseline and following treatment with IVZ therapy (p=0.978). The mean number of IVZ injections during 12 months was 5.9±3.3, and the mean number of antivascular endothelial growth factors (VEGFs) injections prior to switching to IVZ was 8.4±4.7. The mean treatment free interval was longer during IVZ therapy (114.4±67.1 days) compared with 76.3±54.6 days before IVZ therapy (p=0.03). Five (31.25%) eyes had visual gains of at least 0.1 logMAR, 3 (18.75%) eyes had stable BCVA (within 0.1 logMAR) and 8 (50%) eyes had BCVA decline of at least 0.1 logMAR. There was no significant difference in the mean CMT, RPED heights and presence of IRF and SRF at 12 months compared with baseline. No adverse events were noted.
Conclusion IVZ increased the treatment free interval in non-responders but no significant change in visual and anatomic outcomes.
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Footnotes
Contributors Design of the study (JC and KA) and conducted the study (KA, AM and JC); collection (KA, AM and CD), management (JC, AM and KA), analysis (IZB and JC) and interpretation of the data (IZB, JC and AM); and preparation (IZB, JC, KA and AM), review (IZB, JC, KA and AM) or approval (IZB, JC, KA and AM) of the manuscript.
Competing interests None declared.
Patient consent Obtained.
Ethics approval L V Prasad Eye Institute.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.