A retrospective study on the incidence of post-cataract surgery Descemet’s membrane detachment and outcome of air descemetopexy

Purpose To study the anatomic and functional outcome of air descemetopexy in postcataract surgery Descemet’s membrane detachment (DMD).

Methods Setting: Institutional.

Study population: Records of 112 patients who underwent air descemetopexy for postcataract surgery sight-threatening DMD at Aravind Eye Hospital, Pondicherry, between January 2013 and December 2015 were studied.

Main outcome measures: Anatomical outcome refers to reattachment of the Descemet’s membrane (DM). Functional outcome was given by the best-corrected visual acuity.