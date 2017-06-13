A retrospective study on the incidence of post-cataract surgery Descemet’s membrane detachment and outcome of air descemetopexy

Article Text
Abstract
Purpose To study the anatomic and functional outcome of air descemetopexy in postcataract surgery Descemet’s membrane detachment (DMD).
Design Retrospective study.
Methods Setting: Institutional.
Study population: Records of 112 patients who underwent air descemetopexy for postcataract surgery sight-threatening DMD at Aravind Eye Hospital, Pondicherry, between January 2013 and December 2015 were studied.
Main outcome measures: Anatomical outcome refers to reattachment of the Descemet’s membrane (DM). Functional outcome was given by the best-corrected visual acuity.
Results The mean age was 66.47±8.46 (SD) years, the male to female ratio was 45:67. The incidence of DMD was more in extracapsular cataract extraction (0.26%) and manual small incision cataract surgery (0.11%) than phacoemulsification (0.04%) (p=0.005 and p<0.0001). DMD was more common among surgical trainees (0.17%) than consultants (0.07%) (p≤0.0001). After primary air descemetopexy, 78 (71%) out of the 110 patients had DM reattachment. The complications noted after descemetopexy include persistent DMD (21.8%), corneal decompensation (7.3%), appositional angle closure (18%), pupillary block with air (2.7%) and uveitis (2.7%). Age, sex and timing of intervention did not influence the reattachment rate. Fifteen patients underwent repeat air descemetopexy for persistent DMD among whom nine (60%) had successful reattachment. Almost 75% of patients had vision better than 6/18 1 month after anatomically successful descemetopexy.
Conclusion Air descemetopexy is a safe and efficient modality of treatment of DMD and should be tried even in patients with severe DMD before planning a major surgery like endothelial keratoplasty.
