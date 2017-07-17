Retinal vessels functionality in eyes with central serous chorioretinopathy

Abstract

Purpose To analyse static characteristics and dynamic functionality of retinal vessels in eyes with central serous chorioretinopathy (CSCR) by means of Dynamic Vessel Analyzer (DVA).

Methods Patients presenting with treatment-naïve CSCR and normal subjects (controls) matched for age and sex between May 2015 and November 2015 were enrolled in the study. Participants underwent a complete ophthalmological examination, including dynamic and static retinal vessels analysis by DVA.

Results A total of 28 eyes of 28 subjects (14 eyes for each group) were included in the analysis. Dynamic analysis during stimulation by flickering light showed mean venous dilation of 3.3%±2.0% in patients with CSCR and 5.5%±2.6% in controls (p=0.0258); mean arterial dilation did not differ between patients and controls (3.2%±2.5% and 4.2%±1.5%, p=0.2). No differences were reported at static retinal analysis between patients with CSCR and control subjects. Subfoveal choroidal thickness as evaluated by optical coherence tomography was 438.6±86.1 µm in CSCR eyes, significantly increased compared with control subjects (301.5±72.5 µm, p=0.0001).