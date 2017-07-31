The association between ocular surface measurements with visual field reliability indices and gaze tracking results in preperimetric glaucoma

Method The Humphrey 24–2 visual field (VF) was measured in 34 eyes of 30 patients with open-angle glaucoma without VF damage. Tear break-up time, Schirmer's test, tear meniscus volume (TMV) and presence of superficial punctate keratopathy (SPK) were also measured in order to describe the condition of the ocular surface. Various GT parameters were calculated: the average frequency of eye movements per stimulus between 1° and 2° (move 1-2 ), the average frequency of eye movements per stimulus between 3° and 5° (move 3-5 ), the average frequency of eye movements per stimulus more than 6° (move ≥6 ), the average tracking failure frequency per stimulus (TFF) and the average blinking frequency. The relationship between GT parameters, reliability indices and ocular surface measurements was investigated using linear mixed modelling.