Neovascular age-related macular degeneration management in the third year: final results from the TREX-AMD randomised trial

Abstract

Background/Aims Prospectively evaluate outcomes in the third year of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD) management using ranibizumab with continued treat and extend (TREX) dosing compared with monthly visits with retreatment upon evidence of exudative disease activity (PRN, pro re nata).

Methods Subjects with treatment-naïve neovascular AMD were randomised 1:2 to Monthly or TREX and managed through 2 years. In the third year, subjects randomised to Monthly were managed PRN while subjects randomised to TREX were continued on TREX dosing or transitioned to PRN after achieving an interval of 12 weeks between visits.

Results Sixty subjects enrolled and 46 (77%) completed month 36 (M36). Transition from Monthly to PRN was associated with a decline in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) (+10.5 letters (month 24) to +5.4 (M36, p=0.09)); three (15%) subjects required no dosing during year 3, and 47% (114/243) of possible PRN injections were delivered, yielding a mean of 6.1 injections during year 3. Among the 9 (23%) TREX subjects transitioned to PRN, the need for ongoing anti-vascular endothelial growth factor retreatments was small, with 4 (4%) intravitreal injections being delivered among 106 PRN visits; this subgroup displayed an inferior BCVA trajectory compared with the remainder of subjects. Outcomes among subjects continued on TREX were more favourable, with a mean gain of +5.0 letters at M36.

Conclusions Upon transition to PRN, subjects randomised to monthly dosing experienced a decline in BCVA. Among subjects initially randomised to TREX who transitioned to PRN after achieving a 12-week interval between visits, the overall need for additional treatment was low.