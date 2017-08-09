Swept-source OCT angiography imaging of the macular capillary network in glaucoma

Article Text
Abstract
Purpose To evaluate the macular capillary network density of superficial and deep retinal layers (SRL/DRL) by swept-source optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) in patients with primary open angle glaucoma (POAG) and to compare the results with those of normal subjects.
Method In this prospective study, 24 eyes of 24 normal individuals and 24 eyes of 24 patients with mild to moderate POAG underwent fovea centred 6×6 mm cube macular OCTA imaging by a swept-source OCTA device (Triton, Topcon, Tokyo, Japan). Quantitative analysis of the retinal vasculature was performed by assessing vessel density (VD) as the ratio of the retinal area occupied by vessels at the SRL and DRL.
Results The mean VD (ratio) at the SRL and DRL was statistically significantly lower in patients with POAG (SRL, p<0.001; DRL, p<0.001). In the SRL, the mean±SD VD ratio was 0.34±0.05 in patients with POAG and 0.40±0.02 in normal individuals (p<0.001). In the DRL, the mean (SD) ratio was 0.37±0.05 in patients with POAG and 0.43±0.02 in normal individuals (p<0.001). The mean VD at the SRL was significantly correlated with ganglion cell inner plexiform layer thickness (r=0.42, p=0.04) but not with visual field mean deviation (r=0.4, p=0.06) and retinal nerve fibre layer thickness (r=0.5, p=0.06). The mean VD at the DRL did not show significant correlation with any other glaucoma parameter (p>0.05).
Conclusion The assessment of macular VD by swept-source OCTA may offer additional information for detection of glaucoma.
- macula
- glaucoma
- retinal nerve fiber layer
- ganglion cell inner plexiform layer
- optical coherence tomography angiography
Footnotes
Contributors HA, MA, KGF, BAF, ASH: the conception or design of the work, the acquisition, analysis and interpretation of data. HA, KGF, MA, BAF, VC, SS, ASH: drafting the work and revising it critically for important intellectual content. HA, MA, KGF, BAF, VC, ASH, SS: final approval of the version. HA, MA, KGF, BAF, VC, ASH, SS: agreement to be accountable for all aspects of the study.
Competing interests None declared.
Patient consent Obtained.
Ethics approval IRB of UCLA.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
Data sharing statement The additional data from the study can be requested from the corresponding author at hakil@doheny.org.
