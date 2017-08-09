ROCK inhibitors for the treatment of ocular diseases

Abstract

The Rho-kinase/ROCK (Rho-associated coiled-coil-containing protein kinase) pathway is involved in the pathogenesis of multiple ocular and systemic disorders. Recently, ROCK inhibitors have been suggested as novel treatments for various ocular diseases. Several in vitro, in vivo and clinical studies have demonstrated the safety and efficacy of ROCK inhibitors in the management of ocular disorders such as corneal epithelial and endothelial damage, glaucoma, retinal and choroidal neovascularisation, diabetic macular oedema and optic nerve disorders. In this review, these studies are explored with focus on the relevant clinical investigations.