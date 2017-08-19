Evaluation of coronary artery disease as a risk factor for reticular pseudodrusen

Abstract

Purpose Reticular pseudodrusen (RPD) are a risk factor for late age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Associations between RPD and coronary artery disease (CAD) have been reported from small case–control studies. This study investigated the association of RPD within a predominantly CAD cohort.

Methods A subgroup of subjects from a multicentre randomised controlled trial of CT coronary angiography (CTCA) underwent ultrawide field (UWF) retinal imaging CAD determined by CTCA and was categorised as normal, non-obstructive or obstructive. Specific AMD features in UWF images were graded. Standardised grids were used to record the spatial location of AMD features, including RPD. Multivariate confounder adjusted regression models assessed the association between RPD and CAD.

Results The 534 participants were aged 27–75 years (mean 58±9 years; 425 (80%) ≥50 years) with a male preponderance (56%). Within the study sample, 178 (33%) had no CAD, 351 (66%) had CAD. RPD was detected in 30 participants (5.6%) and bilaterally in 23. Most participants with bilateral RPD had intermediate AMD 17 (74%). After adjustment for potential confounders (age, sex, drusen >125 µm, smoking status), multivariate analysis found no significant association between CAD and RPD (OR 1.31; 95% CI (0.57 to 3.01); p=0.52). A significant association was identified between RPD and intermediate AMD (OR 3.18; 95% CI (1.61 to 6.27); p=0.001).

Conclusion We found no evidence to support an association between CAD and RPD. RPD was strongly associated with intermediate AMD features.