Intravitreal topotecan in the management of refractory and recurrent vitreous seeds in retinoblastoma

Results The study included 17 consecutive patients with retinoblastoma with refractory or recurrent vitreous seeds. Five eyes (29%) belonged to International Classification of Retinoblastoma group C and 12 eyes (71%) belonged to group D. Primary treatment included triple drug intravenous chemotherapy for a mean of 10 cycles (median, 9 cycles; range, 6–18 cycles). Fifteen patients (88%) had undergone 56 periocular carboplatin injections with a mean of 4 injections (median, 3 injections; range, 1–8 injections), concurrent with intravenous chemotherapy. A total of 53 intravitreal topotecan injections were performed in 17 eyes of 17 consecutive patients with refractory or recurrent vitreous seeds with a mean of 3 injections (median, 3 injections; range, 2–6 injections). Complete regression of vitreous seeds was achieved in 17 of 17 eyes (100%). At a mean follow-up of 23.8 months (median, 24 months; range, 15.1–34.1 months), one eye (6%) with a recurrent retinal tumour needed enucleation, and the rest of the 16 eyes (94%) maintained complete regression. Final visual acuity could be reliably assessed in all 16 eyes (100%), of whom 12 eyes (75%) had visual acuity ≥20/200. None of the patients developed ocular or systemic complications.