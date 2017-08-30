Retrobulbar ocular blood flow changes measured by colour Doppler imaging after intra-arterial chemotherapy in retinoblastoma

Abstract

Purpose To evaluate the effects of intra-arterial chemotherapy on retrobulbar blood ﬂow parameters in patients with retinoblastoma.

Methods 20 eyes of 10 patients with unilateral retinoblastoma that were treated with intra-arterial chemotherapy were evaluated using colour Doppler imaging. The peak systolic and end-diastolic velocities of the ophthalmic, central retinal and posterior ciliary arteries were determined. The pulsatility and resistance indices were calculated automatically. The treated eye was compared with the untreated (control) eye and with itself before and after intra-arterial chemotherapy.

Results When comparing the retinoblastoma-containing eyes with the contralateral normal eyes, the peak systolic and end-diastolic velocities of the central retinal artery were significantly higher in the tumorous eyes than in the normal eyes before intra-arterial chemotherapy. Moreover, the peak systolic and end-diastolic velocities in the posterior ciliary and central retinal arteries were significantly decreased after intra-arterial chemotherapy in the tumorous eyes (p<0.05). There were no statistically significant differences in the other parameters.