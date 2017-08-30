Retrobulbar ocular blood flow changes measured by colour Doppler imaging after intra-arterial chemotherapy in retinoblastoma

Article Text
Purpose To evaluate the effects of intra-arterial chemotherapy on retrobulbar blood ﬂow parameters in patients with retinoblastoma.
Methods 20 eyes of 10 patients with unilateral retinoblastoma that were treated with intra-arterial chemotherapy were evaluated using colour Doppler imaging. The peak systolic and end-diastolic velocities of the ophthalmic, central retinal and posterior ciliary arteries were determined. The pulsatility and resistance indices were calculated automatically. The treated eye was compared with the untreated (control) eye and with itself before and after intra-arterial chemotherapy.
Results When comparing the retinoblastoma-containing eyes with the contralateral normal eyes, the peak systolic and end-diastolic velocities of the central retinal artery were significantly higher in the tumorous eyes than in the normal eyes before intra-arterial chemotherapy. Moreover, the peak systolic and end-diastolic velocities in the posterior ciliary and central retinal arteries were significantly decreased after intra-arterial chemotherapy in the tumorous eyes (p<0.05). There were no statistically significant differences in the other parameters.
Conclusions Our results suggest that intra-arterial chemotherapy has a measurable effect on the retrobulbar blood flow, which can cause a decrease in the peak systolic and end-diastolic velocities in the posterior ciliary and central retinal arteries.
- Retina
- Neoplasia
- Child health (paediatrics)
KX and AL contributed equally.
Correction notice This article has been corrected since it was published Online First. The statement ‘This is a case-control study’ has been removed from the Abstract as the Editors did not feel this was accurate.
Contributors KX and JQ had full access to all of the data in the study and take responsibility for the integrity of the data and the accuracy of the data analysis. Study concept and design: KX, AL, JZ, RH and JQ. Acquisition, analysis or interpretation of data: KX, AL and JQ. Drafting of the manuscript: KX. Critical revision of the manuscript for important intellectual content: all authors. Statistical analysis: KX and AL. Obtained funding: KX, JQ and RH. Administrative, technical or material support: JZ and JQ.
Funding Funding for this study was provided by the National Health and Family Planning Commission of Shanghai (No. 20144Y0264), the Science and Technology Commission of the Shanghai Municipality (No. 14411961800) and National Natural Science Foundation of China (No.81300805).
Competing interests None declared.
Patient consent Obtained.
Ethics approval The study protocol was approved by the Ethics Committee of the Eye and ENT Hospital of Fudan University.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
