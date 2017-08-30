Keratopigmentation with micronised mineral pigments: complications and outcomes in a series of 234 eyes

Abstract

Aim To report the complications observed in a consecutive large series of cases treated with keratopigmentation (KTP).

Methods KTP was performed in 234 eyes of 204 patients for therapeutic and cosmetic reasons. From them, 50 eyes of 29 patients suffered complications. Different KTP techniques and three generations of pigments (GP) were used. The follow-up period ranged from 4 months to 12 years. Light sensitivity (LS), visual field (VF) limitations and MRI alterations were considered functional complications. Organic complications were described as change in colour, colour fading and neovascularisation.

Results The percentage of complications was 12.82%. Most patients complained of LS (49%), then colour fading and change in colour (19%). Neovascularisation, VF limitations and MRI complications constituted 7%, 4% and 2%, respectively. Organic complications were observed with the previous GP but resolved with the latest third GP with CE mark certification (Conformité Européene). Although LS remained with the corneal-specific pigments, it gradually disappeared in most of the patients (81.81%) 6 months postoperatively.