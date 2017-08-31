Lens power in Iranian schoolchildren: a population-based study

Results Of 6624 invited children, 5620 (84.8%) participated in the study and data of 4870 children were finally analysed. The mean age of the participants was 9.7 years and 2277 participants (46.02%) were girls. The mean LPs were 22.86 dioptres (D) in total study population, 23.91 D in 6 and 22.10 D in 12-year-old children. The mean LP was higher in girls than boys (23.48 D vs 22.34 D), in rural children than urban children (23.17 D vs 22.83 D) and in children with hyperopia (23.25 D) than children with myopia or emmetropia (22.64 D and 22.86 D, respectively). In the multiple linear regression model, lens thickness (β=1.59, p<0.001), anterior chamber depth (β=2.21, p<0.001) and female sex (β=0.016, p=0.015) were associated with an increase in the LP, while axial length (AL) (β=−4.41, p<0.001), corneal power (CP) (β=−1.47, p<0.001), spherical equivalent (SE) (β=−1.50, p<0.001) and age (β=−0.005, p=0.001) were associated with a decrease in the LP. AL and sex had the highest and lowest impact on LP, respectively.