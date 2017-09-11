Characteristics of early filtering blebs that predict successful trabeculectomy identified via three-dimensional anterior segment optical coherence tomography

Methods Ninety-nine eyes of 94 patients who had undergone primary trabeculectomy were included in this retrospective consecutive case series study. Surgical success was defined as an IOP ≤15 mm Hg and a >20% reduction in IOP without glaucoma medication or additional glaucoma surgeries at 1 year post-trabeculectomy. Subjects were classified into two groups according to whether surgery was successful or unsuccessful. Blebs were examined using swept-source three-dimensional anterior segment optical coherence tomography and evaluated for quantitative parameters, including maximum height, maximum wall thickness and ratio of hyporeflective space of the wall, as well as qualitative parameters, including multiple parallel hyporeflective layers within the wall (striping phenomenon), decreased visibility of the sclera underlying the bleb (shading phenomenon) and cyst-like structures of the wall.