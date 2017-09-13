Enteric-coated mycophenolate sodium in the treatment of non-infectious intermediate uveitis: results of a prospective, controlled, randomised, open-label, early terminated multicentre trial

Methods Open-label, prospective, controlled, randomised multicentre trial. Patients were randomised in a 1:1 ratio to either the treatment group (prednisolone plus EC-MPS) or control group (prednisolone monotherapy). Patients in the control group who relapsed within 6 months changed to the crossover group (prednisolone plus EC-MPS). Maximum treatment duration was 15 months. The primary endpoint was the time to first relapse in the treatment group and control group.

Results Forty-one patients at eight sites were analysed. Twenty-two patients were allocated to the treatment group, with 19 patients in the control group. A first relapse occurred in 9 patients (40.9%) in the treatment group and 15 patients (78.9%) in the control group (p=0.03). The median time to the first relapse was >15 months for the treatment group and 2.8 months for the control group (p=0.07). The probability of relapse-free survival at month 15 was estimated to be 52.9% in the treatment group and 19.7% in the control group (p=0.01). 15 patients changed to the crossover group. Of these, only four patients developed a second relapse. No safety concerns arose during the trial. Only one patient had to discontinue EC-MPS due to increased liver enzymes.