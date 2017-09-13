Predictors of radio-induced visual impairment after radiosurgery for uveal melanoma

Abstract

Aims The aim of the present work is to assess the main predictors of the most clinically relevant radio-induced effects after Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery (GKRS) for uveal melanoma (UM).

Materials and methods Medical records and three-dimensional dosimetry data of critical structures of 66 patients were retrospectively reviewed. Cox’s proportional hazard model was used to identify clinical and dosimetric variables as independent risk factor for GKRS-related complications.

Results The fraction of the posterior segment receiving more than 20Gy (V20), Bruch’s membrane rupture and tumour thickness were significant prognostic factors for neovascular glaucoma. A clear relationship with the dose received by 1% of the optic nerve (D1%) was found for radiation retinopathy and papillopathy. Multivariables models resulted for visual acuity (VA) reduction >20% of the basal value and for complete VA loss, both including largest tumour diameter and D1% to the optic nerve. The predictive model for complete VA loss includes also Bruch’s membrane rupture. An alternative model for complete visual acuity loss, including the optic nerve-prescription isodose minimum distance, was also suggested.