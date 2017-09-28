Prevalence and incidence of non-arteritic anterior ischaemic optic neuropathy in South Korea: a nationwide population-based study

Results Among 25 816 797 of entire population 40 years of age or older, 26 167 patients had NAION (47.8% men) during the 5-year study period. The prevalence in the general population 40 years of age or older was 102.87 (95% CI 95.22 to 110.53) per 100 000 people. In men, it was 111.10 (95% CI 101.19 to 121.02), and in women, it was 94.64 (95% CI 89.25 to 100.03) per 100 000 people. The prevalence increased with advancing age and peaked at 70–74 years in men and 65–69 years in women. The incidence in the general population 40 years of age or older was 11.35 (95% CI 10.37 to 12.33) per 100 000 person-years. In men, it was 14.89 (95% CI 12.26 to 16.91), and in women, it was 9.92 (95% CI 8.85 to 10.99) per 100 000 person-years. The incidence increased with advancing age and peaked at 80–84 years in men and 70–74 years in women.