Advances in dry eye imaging: the present and beyond

Abstract

New advances in imaging allow objective measurements for dry eye as well as define new parameters that cannot be measured by clinical assessment alone. A combination of these modalities provides unprecedented information on the static and dynamic properties of the structural and functional parameters in this multifactorial disease. A literature search was conducted to include studies investigating the use of imaging techniques in dry eye disease. This review describes the application of non-invasive tear breakup time, optical coherence tomography, meibomian gland imaging, interferometry, in vivo confocal microscopy, thermography and optical quality assessment for this condition.