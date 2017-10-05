You are here

  • Home
  • Online First
  • Swept-source optical coherence tomography angiography in serpiginous choroiditis

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Clinical science
Swept-source optical coherence tomography angiography in serpiginous choroiditis
  1. Daniela Montorio1,2,
  2. Chiara Giuffrè1,
  3. Elisabetta Miserocchi1,
  4. Giulio Modorati1,
  5. Riccardo Sacconi1,3,
  6. Stefano Mercuri1,
  7. Lea Querques1,
  8. Giuseppe Querques1,
  9. Francesco Bandello1
  1. 1 Department of Ophthalmology, University Vita-Salute, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Milan, Italy
  2. 2 Department of Neurosciences, Reproductive Sciences and Dentistry, Eye Clinic, University of Naples Federico II, Naples, Italy
  3. 3 Department of Neurological, Biomedical and Movement Sciences, Eye Clinic, University of Verona, Verona, Italy
  1. Correspondence to Professor Giuseppe Querques, Department of Ophthalmology, University Vita-Salute, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Via Olgettina 60, Milan, 20132, Italy; giuseppe.querques{at}hotmail.it

Abstract

Background/Aims To analyse choroidal vascular density of affected and non-affected areas in active and inactive serpiginouschoroiditis (SC) by means of optical coherence tomography angiography (OCT-A).

Methods In this cross-sectional and observational study, 22 eyes of 11 patients diagnosed with SC were included. All patients underwent blue-light fundus autofluorescence (spectralis Heidelberg retinalangiography+OCT) and swept-source OCT-A (AngioPlex Elite 9000 SS-OCT, Carl Zeiss Meditech) to analyse qualitative features and choroidal vessel density of areas considered affected, and the inner and the outer border of the lesions. Unaffected areas of otherwise healthy retina have also been studied.

Results All inactive inflammatory lesions were characterised by atrophy of choriocapillaris with an impairment of its detectable flow and greater visibility of choroidal vessels. On the other hand, all active inflammatory lesions showed an area of complete absence of decorrelation signal. The pathological border was characterised by a statistically significant lower choroidal vessel density compared with both the outer border and the unaffected area (0.650±0.113 vs 0.698±0.112, (p<0.001)). Although not statistically significant, vessel density of the outer border of inactive lesions was lower than vessel density of unaffected areas (0.650±0.113 vs 0.698±0.112, p=0.441). Active inflammatory lesions showed an area of complete absence of decorrelation signal at the level of the choriocapillaris and whole choroid.

Conclusion OCT-A represents a new imaging technique that provides useful information about the leading changes of choroidal vascular network in active and inactive lesions of SC.

  • choroid
  • imaging
  • retina

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bjophthalmol-2017-310989

Statistics from Altmetric.com

View Full Text

Footnotes

  • Contributors DM, CG and RS, research design, data acquisition and analysis, interpretation of data, drafting the manuscript and critical revision of the manuscript. EM, GM, GQ and FB, research design, data analysis and critical revision of the manuscript. SM and LQ, data analysis, interpretation of data and critical revision of the manuscript.

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Patient consent Obtained.

  • Ethics approval Ethics committee of San Raffaele Hospital.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.