Corneal complications after orbital radiotherapy for primary epithelial malignancies of the lacrimal gland

Abstract

Purpose To review the long-term corneal complications after high-dose external beam orbital radiotherapy given to patients for lacrimal gland carcinomas. The impact of prophylactic measures to improve long-term ocular surface health is also assessed.

Design Retrospective case series.

Participants Patients under the care of Moorfields Eye Hospital and receiving external beam radiotherapy for primary epithelial lacrimal gland carcinoma between 1975 and 2014.

Methods Retrospective review of ophthalmic case notes at Moorfields Eye Hospital, and oncology and general physician records.

Main outcome measures The occurrence of corneal perforation, and time to perforation.

Results Sixty-seven patients were included in this study, of whom nine (13%) developed corneal perforation at a median time of 10.4 months after radiotherapy (mean 35; range 3.2 months to 14.5 years); the majority (7/9; 78%) perforated within 36 months of radiotherapy. The mean follow-up interval of the whole cohort was 8.2 years (median 4.6; range, 2 months to 30.7 years).