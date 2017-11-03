Topographic correlation between juxtapapillary choroidal thickness and parapapillary deep-layer microvasculature dropout in primary open-angle glaucoma

Article Text
Abstract
Purpose To investigate the topographic relationship between parapapillary deep-layer microvasculature dropout (MvD) as assessed by optical coherence tomography (OCT) angiography (OCTA) and the juxtapapillary choroidal thickness (JPCT) in primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG).
Methods A total of 194 eyes (138 POAG and 56 control eyes) having parapapillary atrophy (PPA) were imaged using the swept-source OCT and OCTA to examine the microstructure of PPA and measure the JPCT, and to determine the presence of the MvD. MvD was defined as a focal sectoral capillary dropout without any visible microvascular network identified in the parapapillary deep-layer in the en face OCTA images.
Results JPCT was smaller in the POAG group than control group at 6-, 6.5-, 7- and 7.5-o’clock meridians (all p≤0.002). When POAG eyes were classified into those with parapapillary γ-zone and those with only β-zone without γ-zone, the mean JPCT was significantly smaller in the latter (p=0.027). The JPCT differed between with and without MvD only in eyes with a γ-zone: the JPCT was smaller in the eyes having MvD at 7- and 7.5-o’clock meridians (both p=0.001), where MvD was detected most frequently. However, such a difference was not observed in the eyes with only β-zone without the γ-zone at any of the meridians.
Conclusions Localised reductions in JPCT were observed at the location of MvD in POAG eyes with parapapillary γ-zone. Such a correlation was not observed in the POAG eyes with only β-zone, but the mean JPCT was significantly smaller in this group.
- glaucoma
- choroid
- imaging
Footnotes
Contributors All authors contributed to the study concept and design, acquisition, analysis or interpretation of data and critical revision of the manuscript for important intellectual content. SHL and EJL drafted the manuscript. SHL contributed to the statistical analysis. EJL had full access to all of the data in the study and takes responsibility for the integrity of the data and the accuracy of the data analysis.
Funding This work was supported by Seoul National University Bundang Hospital Research Fund (number 02-2016-045), Seongnam, Korea.
Disclaimer The funding organisation played no role in the design or conduct of this research.
Competing interests None declared.
Patient consent Obtained.
Ethics approval This study was approved by the Seoul National University Bundang Hospital Institutional Review Board, and it conformed to the tenets of the Declaration of Helsinki.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
