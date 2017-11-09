Ruthenium-106 brachytherapy for iris and iridociliary melanomas

Results Overall median follow-up was 36 months. Of 88 patients, 58 (65.9%) had IM and 30 (34.1%) had ICM. ICM were on average larger and more advanced than IM. Local failure-free survival at 3 years was 98.9% (SE 1.2%). Metastasis-free survival was 98.2% (SE 1.8%) at 3 years; no deaths due to melanoma occurred during follow-up. Eye preservation rate was 97.7%. Treatment-related toxicities were mostly mild and observed in 80.7% of the patients. Common toxicities were worsening of pre-existing or new cataract (51.1%), dry eyes (29.5%) and glaucoma (20.5%). VA was not affected by Ru106 brachytherapy, with only 2.3% having VA <0.33 (low vision) at follow-up.