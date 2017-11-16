Non-aesthetic indications for periocular hyaluronic acid filler treatment: a review

Article Text
Abstract
Dermal fillers have been in use for many years for aesthetic rejuvenation of the face. More recently, however, fillers have been increasingly used as an alternative to traditional surgical procedures for non-aesthetic indications. These indications include lagophthalmos, eyelid malpositions and orbital volume deficiency. The advantages of these filler injections are multiple: minimally invasive, repeatable, titratable and even reversible (depending on the product used). We review the current literature of functional uses of filler injections as mentioned above and evaluate the safety profile and efficacy of filler injections for this purpose.
- eye lids
- treatment medical
- treatment other
- orbit
