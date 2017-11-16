You are here

  • Home
  • Online First
  • Blepharitis as an early sign of metabolic syndrome: a nationwide population-based study

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Clinical science
Blepharitis as an early sign of metabolic syndrome: a nationwide population-based study
  1. Chia-Yi Lee1,
  2. Hung-Chi Chen2,3,4,
  3. Hui-Wen Lin5,6,
  4. Jing-Yang Huang7,
  5. Shih-Chun Chao1,8,9,
  6. Chao-Bin Yeh10,11,
  7. Hung-Yu Lin1,12,13,14,
  8. Shun-Fa Yang7,12
  1. 1Department of Ophthalmology, Show Chwan Memorial Hospital, Changhua, Taiwan
  2. 2Department of Ophthalmology, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Taoyuan, Taiwan
  3. 3Department of Medicine, Chang Gung University College of Medicine, Taoyuan, Taiwan
  4. 4Center for Tissue Engineering, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Linkou, Taiwan
  5. 5Department of Optometry, Asia University, Taichung, Taiwan
  6. 6Department of Medical Research, China Medical University Hospital, China Medical University, Taichung, Taiwan
  7. 7Department of Medical Research, Chung Shan Medical University Hospital, Taichung, Taiwan
  8. 8Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, National Chiao Tung University, Hsinchu, Taiwan
  9. 9Department of Optometry, Central Taiwan University of Science and Technology, Taichung, Taiwan
  10. 10Department of Emergency Medicine, School of Medicine, Chung Shan Medical University, Taichung, Taiwan
  11. 11Department of Emergency Medicine, Chung Shan Medical University Hospital, Taichung, Taiwan
  12. 12Institute of Medicine, Chung Shan Medical University, Taichung, Taiwan
  13. 13Department of Optometry, Chung Shan Medical University, Taichung, Taiwan
  14. 14Department of Optometry, Yuanpei University of Medical Technology, Hsinchu, Taiwan
  1. Correspondence to Dr Hung-Yu Lin, Department of Ophthalmology, Show Chwan Memorial Hospital, Changhua, Taiwan; anthonyhungyulin{at}hotmail.com and Professor Shun-Fa Yang, Institute of Medicine, Chung Shan Medical University, Taichung 40201, Taiwan; ysf{at}csmu.edu.tw

Abstract

Background To investigate the relationship between blepharitis and metabolic syndrome (MetS) by using the Longitudinal Health Insurance Database (LHID) of Taiwan.

Methods This retrospective cohort study was conducted using data collected from the LHID for the period from 2009 to 2013. This study enrolled patients who received a diagnosis of blepharitis according to the International Classification of Diseases, Ninth Revision, diagnostic code. The exclusion criteria were legal blindness, eyeball removal, ocular tumours prior to the diagnosis of blepharitis, and patients diagnosed with blepharitis and initiated antibiotic treatment concurrently. An age-matched, gender-matched and disease-matched population without blepharitis served as the control group. Multivariate analysis with a multiple Cox regression model was applied to analyse the data.

Results In this study, a total of 10 093 patients with blepharitis were included in the study group, and another 40 372 participants without blepharitis were included in the control group. Conditional logistic regression revealed a higher cumulative probability of hyperlipidaemia and coronary arterial disease. After adjustment, patients with blepharitis had a higher probability of developing new MetS than controls. According to subgroup analysis, hyperlipidaemia and coronary artery diseases were significantly correlated with the prior development of blepharitis. However, hypertension and diabetes mellitus and insulin resistance showed no correlation with blepharitis.

Conclusion Blepharitis is significantly related to MetS and can serve as an early sign of MetS. Additional studies should examine the relationship between blepharitis and MetS in terms of severity.

  • blepharitis
  • metabolic syndrome
  • cardiovascular
  • hyperlipidemia
  • population-based

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bjophthalmol-2017-310975

Statistics from Altmetric.com

View Full Text

Footnotes

  • Contributors Substantial contributions to the conception or design of the work, or the acquisition, analysis or interpretation of data for the work: C-YL, H-CC, H-WL, J-YH, S-CC, C-BY, H-YL, S-FY. Drafting the work or revising it critically for important intellectual content: C-YL, H-CC, H-WL, J-YH, S-CC, C-BY, H-YL, S-FY. Final approval of the version to be published: C-YL, H-CC, H-WL, J-YH, S-CC, C-BY, H-YL, S-FY. Agreement to be accountable for all aspects of the work in ensuring that questions related to the accuracy or integrity of any part of the work are appropriately investigated and resolved: C-YL, H-CC, H-WL, J-YH, S-CC, C-BY, H-YL, S-FY.

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Ethics approval This retrospective population-based cohort study was approved by the National Health Insurance Administration and the Institutional Review Board of Chung Shan Medical University Hospital (registration number: CSMUH CS2-15061).

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.