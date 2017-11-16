Visual field indices and patterns of visual field deficits in mesopic and dark-adapted two-colour fundus-controlled perimetry in macular diseases

Abstract

Background/Aims To analyse the retest reliability of visual field indices and to describe patterns of visual field deficits in mesopic and dark-adapted two-colour fundus-controlled perimetry (FCP) in macular diseases.

Methods Seventy-seven eyes (30 eyes with macular diseases and 47 normal eyes) underwent duplicate mesopic and dark-adapted two-colour FCP (Scotopic Macular Integrity Assessment, CenterVue). Non-weighted (mean defect, loss variance), variability-weighted (mean deviation, pattern standard deviation (PSD)) and graphical (cumulative defect (Bebie) curves) indices were computed. Reproducibility (coefficient of repeatability, CoR) of these indices was assessed. Cluster analysis was carried out to identify patterns of visual field deficits.

Results The intrasession reproducibility was lower for the mean defect as compared with the mean deviation (CoR (dB) 2.67 vs 2.57 for mesopic, 1.71 vs 1.45 for dark-adapted cyan, 1.94 vs 1.87 for dark-adapted red testing) and lower for the square-root loss variance as compared with the PSD (CoR (dB) 1.48 vs 1.34, 0.77 vs 0.65, 1.23 vs 1.03). Hierarchical cluster analysis of the indices disclosed six patterns of visual field deficits (approximately unbiased P value>0.95) with varying degrees of global versus focal defect and rod versus cone dysfunction. These were also reflected by the cumulative defect curves.