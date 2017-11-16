Ocular findings in Loeys-Dietz syndrome

Results Mean age was 37.8±14.6 years (patients with LDS) and 38.4±13.5 years (controls). Patients with LDS less frequently had iris transillumination, cataract and glaucoma compared with controls. Scleral and retinal vascular abnormalities were not found in any of the LDS eyes. Ectopia lentis was found in one patient with LDS. The eyes of patients with LDS tended to be more myopic (spherical equivalent, −2.47±2.70 dioptres (dpt) vs −1.30±2.96 dpt (controls); P=0.08) and longer (24.6±1.7 mm vs 24.1±1.5 mm (controls); P=0.10). Central corneal thickness was significantly reduced in LDS eyes (521±48 µm vs 542±37 µm (controls); P=0.02). Corneal curvature (43.06±1.90 dpt (LDS) versus 43.00±1.37 dpt (controls); P=0.72) and interpupillary distance (65.0±6.0 mm (LDS) vs 64.3±4.8 mm (controls); P=0.66) did not differ significantly between both groups. Visual acuity was similar between both groups (0.03±0.09 logarithm of the minimum angle of resolution (logMAR) for LDS eyes and 0.05±0.17 logMAR for control eyes, P=0.47).