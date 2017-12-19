Optical coherence tomography angiography analysis of foveal microvascular changes and inner retinal layer thinning in patients with diabetes

Methods A cross-sectional study involved 155 diabetic eyes. All patients were divided into two groups based on diabetic retinopathy (DR) grade: no DR (NDR, n=80) and mild-to-moderate non-proliferative DR (NPDR, n=75). Foveal avascular zone (FAZ) area, FAZ circularity index, FAZ perimeter, vessel density and perfusion index of parafoveal and perifoveal area were calculated using OCTA. The thickness of the macular ganglion cell/inner plexiform layer (mGCIPL) was measured using OCT.

Results In both superficial and deep retinal capillary layers (SRL and DRL), FAZ areas in the NDR (0.38 mm2 , 0.49 mm2) and NPDR (0.38 mm2, 0.48 mm2) were greater than those in the control (0.33 mm2, 0.43 mm2). The FAZ circularity index, vessel density and perfusion index in the NDR (0.63, 17.8/mm, 0.32) and NPDR (0.63, 17.5/mm, 0.32) were smaller than those in the control (0.69, 19.6/mm, 0.39). mGCIPL thickness was significantly correlated with FAZ area in the SRL and DRL, as well as with FAZ circularity index, vessel density and perfusion index in the NDR and NPDR. In multivariate regression analysis, the FAZ circularity index (OR=12.2) and vessel density of the parafovea (OR=1.95) were correlated with mGCIPL thinning.