Avoiding big bubble complications: outcomes of layer-by-layer deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty in children

Results Fifty-one eyes of 42 patients were included in the study. The mean patient age at surgery was 11.2±5.2 years and the mean follow-up time was 36.5±23.7 months. The most common indications for surgery were mucopolysaccharidosis (29.4%) and keratoconus (23.5%). Nine eyes (17.6%) had intraoperative microperforation, none of which were converted to penetrating keratoplasty (PKP). Only one eye (2.0%) was converted to PKP. Five eyes (9.8%) had a stromal rejection episode of which one eye failed. Another four eyes (7.8%) experienced graft failure among which three eyes (75%) had infectious keratitis. Three of the five failed grafts had a successful repeat DALK. The average RPLT was 81.9±36.5μm. ECD was significantly lower in the operated eye compared with the normal eye (3096±333 cells/mm2 vs 3376±342 cells/mm2, n=11, P=0.003). The mean postoperative CDVA was 0.5±0.4 logarithm of the minimum angle of resolution (logMAR) reflecting a gain of 0.3 logMAR (P<0.001).