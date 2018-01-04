Topography-guided identification of leakage point in central serous chorioretinopathy: a base for fluorescein angiography-free focal laser photocoagulation

Abstract

Purpose To identify optical coherence tomography (OCT) findings associated with the leakage points in patients with central serous chorioretinopathy (CSC) to provide fluorescein angiography (FA)-free focal laser photocoagulation (FLP) of the leakage point.

Methods A retrospective study included 48 patients with CSC (48 eyes). Colocalisation of leakage points with pigment epithelial detachments (PEDs) and with areas of photoreceptor outer segments (PROS) layer thinning was evaluated with OCT. Using FA for each leakage point, the relationship to neurosensory detachment was evaluated with retro-mode confocal scanning laser ophthalmoscopy.

Results Coincidence with PED was found in 52 of 65 (80.0%) leakage points. The PROS thinning was found in 47 of 52 (90.4%) of the PEDs coincided with leakage point. The mean distance from the upper border of neurosensory detachment to the leakage point was 27.3%±13.0% of the vertical dimension of the neurosensory detachment.