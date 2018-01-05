Corneal endothelial alterations in alcohol dependence syndrome

Methods A total of 322 corneas of 322 subjects were studied, and two groups were formed. The first, the ADS group, included 161 corneas of 161 patients and the second, the age-matched control group, was composed of 161 corneas of 161 healthy subjects. Both the groups were examined by specular microscope and the endothelial parameters were compared. The endothelial parameters were also compared before and after the abstinence of alcohol in the former group. The ADS group was further analysed to assess the influence of life time alcohol consumption, years/pattern of drinking, levels of Liver enzymes, levels of mean corpuscular volume, screening questionnaires and stages of fatty liver on corneal endothelium.