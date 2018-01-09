Two-year outcomes of intravitreal ziv-aflibercept

Methods Consecutive subjects with various macular diseases that received six or more of 0.05 mL IVZ (1.25 mg) injections with at least 1 year follow-up were included. Outcome measures were best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) (logarithm of the minimum angle of resolution) and central macular thickness (CMT) on spectral domain optical coherence tomography. Paired comparison was done using Wilcoxon signed-rank test calculator.

Results 107 eyes of 91 subjects received IVZ and were followed with mean±SD follow-up interval of 1.48±0.44 months following treat and extend or pro-re-nata protocol. The distribution included neovascular macular degeneration (42 eyes), diabetic macular oedema (32 eyes) and macular oedema secondary to retinal vein occlusion (11 eyes). Fifty eyes were naive, while 57 eyes were previously treated. Combining all disease categories, CMT decreased significantly by 133.0±153.0 µm at the 24-month follow-up (P<0.001) with BCVA gain of 0.35±0.37 at the 24-month follow-up (P<0.001) with mean number of injections of 8.5 at month 12, 2.4 between 12 and 18 month and 1.7 between 18 and 24 month. Ocular and systemic adverse effects included one episode of transient uveitis and one instance of central retinal artery occlusion after 1121 injections.