Quarter-Descemet membrane endothelial keratoplasty (Quarter-DMEK) for Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy: 6 months clinical outcome

Abstract

Background/aim To assess the clinical outcome of the first series of Quarter-Descemet membrane endothelial keratoplasty (Quarter-DMEK), a potential hybrid technique between ‘descemetorhexis only’ and conventional, circular DMEK.

Methods Prospective interventional case series at a tertiary referral centre. Twelve eyes of 12 patients with central Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy underwent Quarter-DMEK, that is, transplantation of one quadrant of a full-diameter DMEK graft, and were evaluated for best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA), endothelial cell density (ECD) and complications up to 6 months postoperatively.

Results At 6 months postoperatively, all eyes reached a BCVA of ≥20/40 (≥0.5), 11/12 (92%) of ≥20/25 (≥0.8) and 6/12 (50%) of ≥20/20 (≥1.0). Mean central ECD decreased from 2867 (±161) cells/mm2 before to 1255 (±514) cells/mm2 at 1 month, 1058 (±455) cells/mm2 at 3 months and 968 (±427) cells/mm2 at 6 months after surgery. Rebubbling was performed in 4/12 eyes (33%) within the first two months.