Clinical features of demyelinating optic neuritis with seropositive myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody in Chinese patients

Methods In this retrospective observational study, sera from patients with demyelinating ON were tested for MOG-Ab and AQP4-Ab with a cell-based assay. Clinical characteristics were compared between MOG-Ab-related ON (MOG-ON) and AQP4-Ab-related ON (AQP4-ON), including visual performances, serum autoantibodies and features on MRI.

Results A total of 109 affected eyes from 65 patients with demyelinating ON (20 MOG-ON and 45 AQP4-ON) were included. The onset age of MOG-ON was younger than AQP4-ON (MOG-ON: 20.2±17.4 years old, AQP4-ON: 35.6±15.7 years old, P=0.001). Onset severity was not different between these two groups (P=0.112), but patients with MOG-ON showed better visual outcomes (P=0.004). Half of the MOG-ON had a relapsing disease course. Nineteen per cent of patients with AQP4-ON presented coexisting autoimmune disorders, but there were no coexisting autoimmune disorders among patients with MOG-ON. Optic nerve head swelling was more prevalent in patients with MOG-ON (P<0.01). Retrobulbar segment involvement of the optic nerve were more common in patients with MOG-ON according to our MRI findings (P<0.01). Patients with MOG-ON showed longitudinally extensive lesion in 30% and chiasm and optic tract involvement in 5%.