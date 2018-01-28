Prevalence and characteristics of ocular pain in non-infectious uveitis: a quality of life study

Results The mean Visual Function Questionnaire (VFQ) Ocular Pain Score of all patients with NIU was 72 (±24), which is significantly lower than an ocular disease-free reference group (90±15, P<0.0001), indicating more ocular pain. This was true for all types of NIU, regardless of the localisation: although Ocular Pain Scores were lower in patients with anterior uveitis (AU) compared with patients with non-AU (mean 62 (±24) vs 74 (±24), P=0.04), patients with non-AU still scored substantially lower than the reference group that had no ocular history (P<0.0001). Patients with NIU also scored significantly lower on all other VFQ subscales as well as on the SF-36 subscales ‘Role Limitations due to physical problems’, ‘Vitality’, ‘General health’ and ‘Bodily Pain’ compared with controls. The VFQ Ocular Pain subscale correlated with other quality of life subscales (both VFQ-25 and SF-36), indicating a relationship between pain and quality of life.