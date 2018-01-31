Follow-up patterns and associated risk factors after paediatric cataract surgery: observation over a 5-year period

Article Text
Abstract
Purpose To study the pattern of compliance to follow-up of children less than 5 years of age undergoing surgery for congenital and developmental cataract over a period of 5 years.
Methods It is a retrospective study of children less than 5 years of age undergoing cataract surgery between January and December 2010 for congenital or developmental cataract and followed up until 31 December 2015. Age, sex, distance from hospital and urban or rural habitat, delay in presentation, socioeconomic status, laterality, morphology and type of cataract, implantation of intraocular lens and interventions done were noted. Compliance to follow-up at postoperative 1 week, 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, 1 year and then once a year until 5 years were recorded.
Results 169 patients were included in the study. The median follow-up was 22 months. Median age at surgery was 10 months and had a negative correlation with total follow-up. Male-to-female ratio was 1.82. Logarithmic curve of follow-up was noticed with 85%, 61%, 55%, 52%, 39% and 28% patients attending 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, 1 year, 3 years and 5 years of follow-up, respectively. Low socioeconomic group had poor follow-up compared with higher socioeconomic group (P=0.009), but the curve of follow-up was similar in both groups; multiple interventions group had better follow-up (P<0.0001).
Conclusion Curve of loss to follow-up is logarithmic in children undergoing paediatric cataract surgery. Age at surgery and low economic status are the most important factors associated with poor follow-up.
- lens and zonules
- treatment surgery
Footnotes
Contributors Design and conduct of the study: RK, PC, SM. Collection, management, analysis and interpretation of the data: PC, RK, SM, AM. Preparation, review or approval of the manuscript: PC, AM, RK.
Funding This work was supported by Hyderabad Eye Research Foundation (HERF).
Competing interests None declared.
Patient consent Detail has been removed from this case description/these case descriptions to ensure anonymity. The editors and reviewers have seen the detailed information available and are satisfied that the information backs up the case the authors are making.
Ethics approval LVPEI Ethics Bureau.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
Presented at Presented at the 4th World Congress of Paediatric Ophthalmology & Strabismus (WCPOS) 2017, Hyderabad, Indiaand APAO 2017, Hongkong.
