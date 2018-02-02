Progressive change in peripapillary atrophy in myopic glaucomatous eyes

Abstract

Aim To evaluate the progressive change in peripapillary atrophy (PPA) according to its shape and to explore the relationship between PPA progression and glaucoma worsening in myopic eyes.

Methods A total of 159 eyes of 159 patients with myopic (axial length (AXL) >24 mm) glaucoma (mean follow-up 4.4 years, 35 eyes with minimal PPA, 40 concentric-type PPA eyes (>270° around the optic disc) and 84 eccentric-type PPA eyes (<270°)) were included. Sequential stereoscopic colour optic disc photographs were evaluated to qualitatively determine PPA progression. Factors associated with PPA progression were explored by Cox proportional hazard modelling in each PPA group.

Results Patients with concentric PPA were older than patients with eccentric PPA (54.1±11.7 vs 44.1±11.7 years; P<0.001), and AXL was longer in the eccentric group than in the other groups (25.54±1.68 vs 25.28±1.53 vs 26.41±1.29 mm; P<0.001). Twenty-six eyes (65%) in the concentric group and 36 eyes (42.9%) in the eccentric group showed PPA progression. Older age (hazard ratio (HR) 1.059, P=0.008), worse baseline visual field mean deviation (HR 0.857, P=0.009) and greater baseline PPA area (HR 1.000, P=0.012) were associated with PPA progression in the concentric type. Glaucoma progression (HR 3.690, P=0.002) and longer AXL (HR 1.521, P=0.002) were associated with PPA progression in the eccentric type.