Clinicoserological factors associated with response to steroid treatment and recurrence in patients with IgG4-related ophthalmic disease

Result Thirteen men and 15 women (mean age 50.8 years) were evaluated over mean follow-up period of 27.3 months. Elevated serum IgG4 levels (>1.35 g/L) and systemic disease were noted in 9 (32%) and 18 patients (64%), respectively. The lacrimal gland was involved in all patients, and 22 patients (78.6%) had bilateral involvement. Most patients (82%) responded well to systemic steroids, but 12 (43%) relapsed after the initial steroid treatment, requiring additional therapies to achieve remission. Complete response to initial steroid treatment was associated with elevated serum IgG4 levels before treatment (P=0.001) and bilateral orbital involvement (P=0.050). Recurrence was associated with elevated serum IgG4 levels before treatment (P=0.007), lower dose (P=0.057) and shorter duration of initial steroids (P=0.042). Patients with recurrence eventually required significantly more steroids than those without recurrence (P=0.011).