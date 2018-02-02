Effect of manual eyelid manipulation on intraocular pressure measurement by rebound tonometry

Methods 103 patients with primary open-angle glaucoma were prospectively enrolled. For all of the patients, IOP measurements were performed in three different ways: (1) RT with lid manipulation (LM), (2) RT without LM and (3) GAT. The order of the three measurements was randomly selected. Additionally, the palpebral fissure height (PFH; elliptical space between upper and lower eyelids) was measured.

Results The mean value of IOP measured by GAT was 13.97±2.80 mm Hg, which was not significantly different from that by RT without LM (13.75±2.44 mm Hg; P=0.096), but which was significantly lower than that by RT with LM (15.21±2.91 mm Hg; P<0.001). On a Bland-Altman plot, RT with LM was overestimated relative to GAT (mean: −1.5) and RT without LM (mean: −1.2). Among the high IOPs (>20 mm Hg), interestingly, those measured by RT without LM were significantly lower than those measured by GAT (P<0.001). In the subgroup analysis of PFH, the smaller the PFH, the more exaggerated the IOP difference between GAT (P=0.014) and RT with LM (P<0.001).