You are here

  • Home
  • Online First
  • Decreased severity of age-related macular degeneration in amblyopic eyes

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Clinical science
Decreased severity of age-related macular degeneration in amblyopic eyes
  1. Philip P Storey1,2,
  2. Hassan A Aziz2,
  3. Ghazala A Datoo O’Keefe3,
  4. Mark Borchert2,4,
  5. Linda A Lam2,
  6. Carmen A Puliafito2,
  7. Lisa C Olmos de Koo5
  1. 1Retina Service, Wills Eye Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
  2. 2USC Roski Eye Institute, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA
  3. 3Emory Eye Center, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
  4. 4Department of Ophthalmology, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California, USA
  5. 5University of Washington Eye Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA
  1. Correspondence to Dr Lisa C Olmos de Koo, University of Washington Eye Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA ; lolmos{at}uw.udu

Abstract

Aim To evaluate whether people with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and a history of amblyopia have equal severity of AMD in both eyes.

Methods Billing records were used to locate all people with a history of amblyopia and AMD evaluated between 1 January 2003 and 1 June 2015 at a single ophthalmology institute. Two ophthalmic graders blinded to amblyopia status determined the severity of AMD in each eye using fundus photos and a validated grading scale.

Results A total of 14 people were found to have AMD and a documented history of amblyopia. Average patient age was 77.0 years and average best corrected visual acuity was 20/160 in eyes with a history of amblyopia and 20/40 in fellow eyes without amblyopia. Eyes with a history of amblyopia were found to have a lower AMD severity score (mean lower score: −1.38; paired t-test P=0.019). Of the 11 people with asymmetric disease severity, 10 individuals had worse AMD in the non-amblyopic eye while one person had worse AMD in the amblyopic eye (P=0.0067).

Conclusions Our pilot study suggests that eyes with a history of amblyopia may manifest decreased severity of AMD compared with non-ambylopic eyes in the same patient. Further research is warranted to investigate this clinical observation.

  • macula
  • child health (paediatrics)
  • degeneration
  • retina
  • visual (cerebral) cortex

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bjophthalmol-2017-311671

Statistics from Altmetric.com

View Full Text

Footnotes

  • Contributors Concept and design of study: PPS, HAA, GDO, MB, LCOdK. Acquisition of data: PPS, HAA, GDO, LCOdK. Analysis and/or interpretation of data: PPS, HAA, GDO, MB, LCOdK. Drafting the manuscript: PPS, HAA, LCOdK. Revising the manuscript critically for important intellectual content: PPS, HAA, GDO, MB, LAL, CAP, LCOdK. Approval of the version of the manuscript to be published: PPS, HAA, GDO, MB, LAL, CAP, LCOdK.

  • Funding This research received no specific grant from any funding agency in the public, commercial or not-for-profit sectors.

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Ethics approval The Institutional Review Board of the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.

  • Presented at The project was presented at American Society of Retina Surgeons Annual Meeting 2016, San Francisco, CA, USA.

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.