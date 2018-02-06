Decreased severity of age-related macular degeneration in amblyopic eyes

Abstract

Aim To evaluate whether people with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and a history of amblyopia have equal severity of AMD in both eyes.

Methods Billing records were used to locate all people with a history of amblyopia and AMD evaluated between 1 January 2003 and 1 June 2015 at a single ophthalmology institute. Two ophthalmic graders blinded to amblyopia status determined the severity of AMD in each eye using fundus photos and a validated grading scale.

Results A total of 14 people were found to have AMD and a documented history of amblyopia. Average patient age was 77.0 years and average best corrected visual acuity was 20/160 in eyes with a history of amblyopia and 20/40 in fellow eyes without amblyopia. Eyes with a history of amblyopia were found to have a lower AMD severity score (mean lower score: −1.38; paired t-test P=0.019). Of the 11 people with asymmetric disease severity, 10 individuals had worse AMD in the non-amblyopic eye while one person had worse AMD in the amblyopic eye (P=0.0067).