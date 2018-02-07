Type 2 choroidal neovascularisation in polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy: a retrospective case series

Abstract

Background and objective To demonstrate the coexistence of polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy (PCV) with type 2 neovascularisation (NV), we used multimodal imaging, including spectral-domain optical coherence tomography angiography (SD-OCTA), to identify both types of lesions in the same eye.

Study design This retrospective case series reviewed patients with PCV diagnosed with indocyanine green angiography (ICGA), fluorescein angiography (FA), SD-OCT and SD-OCTA.

Results 15 eyes of 14 patients were imaged and diagnosed with PCV by ICGA. ICGA identified polyps in all these eyes, while SD-OCTA imaging identified polypoidal lesions in only 11 (73%) of these eyes with PCV. Branching vascular networks (BVNs) were detected in 12 eyes (80%) by ICGA and SD-OCTA. Type 2 NV was detected in four eyes (27%) by FA and SD-OCTA. In these eyes, a combination of polyps, BVNs and type 2 NV were detected using FA, ICGA and SD-OCTA.