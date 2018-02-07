Type 2 choroidal neovascularisation in polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy: a retrospective case series

Article Text
Abstract
Background and objective To demonstrate the coexistence of polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy (PCV) with type 2 neovascularisation (NV), we used multimodal imaging, including spectral-domain optical coherence tomography angiography (SD-OCTA), to identify both types of lesions in the same eye.
Study design This retrospective case series reviewed patients with PCV diagnosed with indocyanine green angiography (ICGA), fluorescein angiography (FA), SD-OCT and SD-OCTA.
Results 15 eyes of 14 patients were imaged and diagnosed with PCV by ICGA. ICGA identified polyps in all these eyes, while SD-OCTA imaging identified polypoidal lesions in only 11 (73%) of these eyes with PCV. Branching vascular networks (BVNs) were detected in 12 eyes (80%) by ICGA and SD-OCTA. Type 2 NV was detected in four eyes (27%) by FA and SD-OCTA. In these eyes, a combination of polyps, BVNs and type 2 NV were detected using FA, ICGA and SD-OCTA.
Conclusion BVN and type 2 NV can coexist in the same PCV eye and communicate with each other. This suggests that polyps may represent a structural variant of neovascular tissue rather than a distinct pathogenic process in NV.
- Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy (PCV)
- neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration (nAMD)
- Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography (OCTA)
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Footnotes
Contributors SL was responsible for data collection and writing the manuscript. XS was responsible for conception, design, analysis and interpretation. PJR was responsible for data supervision and critical revision of the manuscript. XL was responsible for supervision and cirtical revision of the manuscript.
Funding Bethune - Langmu Ophthalmic Foundation for Young and Middle-aged Researchers (BJ-LM2015001L)
Competing interests PJR receives research support and consulting fees from Carl Zeiss Meditec, Dublin, California, USA.
Patient consent Obtained.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.