You are here

  • Home
  • Online First
  • Blindness, low vision and cataract surgery outcome among adults in Hohhot of Inner Mongolia: a Rapid Assessment of Avoidable Blindness (RAAB) study

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Clinical science
Blindness, low vision and cataract surgery outcome among adults in Hohhot of Inner Mongolia: a Rapid Assessment of Avoidable Blindness (RAAB) study
  1. Guisen Zhang1,
  2. Yih-Chung Tham2,
  3. Hui Gong1,
  4. Fengmei Ren1,
  5. Jilitu Morige1,
  6. Wei Dai2,
  7. Ching-Yu Cheng2,
  8. Han Zhang3,
  9. Lei Liu3
  1. 1Department of Ophthalmology, Hohhot Chao Ju Eye Hospital, Hohhot, China
  2. 2Singapore National Eye Center, Singapore Eye Research Institute, Singapore
  3. 3Department of Ophthalmology, The First Affiliated Hospital, China Medical University, Shenyang, China
  1. Correspondence to Dr Han Zhang and Dr Lei Liu, Department of Ophthalmology, The First Affiliated Hospital, China Medical University, Shenyang 110001, China; zhanghan0614{at}139.com, liuleijiao{at}163.com

Abstract

Background To determine the prevalence and causes of visual impairment (VI), and to describe the characteristics of cataract surgery coverage and related barriers among adults aged ≥50 years residing in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia.

Methods A population-based cross-sectional study was performed. Presenting visual acuity (PVA) was measured using the Rapid Assessment of Avoidable Blindness (RAAB) methodology. All VI cases were defined using the WHO definition, based on the PVA of the better-seeing eye. Details on history of cataract surgery and barriers to cataract surgery were also obtained using a standardised questionnaire.

Results Of 4500 eligible individuals, 3985 (88.6% response rate) were examined. The age-standardised prevalence of moderate VI (PVA <6/18 to ≥6/60) was 5.4% (95% CI 4.6% to 6.3%), and severe VI (PVA <6/60 to ≥3/60) was 0.9% (95% CI 0.6% to 1.3%). The age-standardised prevalence of blindness (PVA <3/60) was 1.2% (95% CI 0.8% to 1.6%). Uncorrected refractive error (40.1%) and cataract (37.9%) were the leading causes of overall VI. Cataract (34.9%) was the leading cause of blindness. Among individuals with blindness, cataract surgical coverage was 80.7%. Among individuals with blindness due to cataract, the main barriers to cataract surgery were lack of awareness (38.1%).

Conclusions The age-standardised prevalence rate of blindness in Hohhot was lower compared with other RAAB studies in China. Cataract was the leading cause of blindness. These findings provide useful information for the planning of public healthcare services in Inner Mongolia.

  • visual impairment
  • blindness
  • cataract
  • low vision
  • population

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bjophthalmol-2017-311633

Statistics from Altmetric.com

View Full Text

Footnotes

  • HZ and LL contributed equally.

  • Contributors GZ designed the study protocols. HG, FR and JM performed the data collection and input. LL, Y-CT and C-YC drafted the paper. WD, HZ and LL guided and amended the paper writing. GZ was the study team trainer and commented on the draft paper.

  • Funding The study was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (no. 81300783), Liaoning Science and Technology Project (no. 2013225303) and Liaoning Provincial Department of Education (no. LQNK201703).

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Patient consent Obtained.

  • Ethics approval Chao Ju Eye Hospital Research Proposal.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.