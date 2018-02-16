Tissue engineering of retina and Bruch’s membrane: a review of cells, materials and processes

Abstract

The biological, structural and functional configuration of Bruch’s membrane (BM) is significantly relevant to age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and other chorioretinal diseases, and AMD is one of the leading causes of blindness in the elderly worldwide. The configuration may worsen along with the ageing of retinal pigment epithelium and BM that finally leads to AMD. Thus, the scaffold-based tissue-engineered retina provides an innovative alternative for retinal tissue repair. The cell and material requirements for retinal repair are discussed including cell sheet engineering, decellularised membrane and tissue-engineered membranes. Further, the challenges and potential in realising a whole tissue model construct for retinal regeneration are highlighted herein. This review article provides a framework for future development of tissue-engineered retina as a preclinical model and possible treatments for AMD.