Simple limbal epithelial transplantation (SLET) in failed cultivated limbal epithelial transplantation (CLET) for unilateral chronic ocular burns

Abstract

Aims Cultivated limbal epithelial transplantation (CLET) fails in around 20%–30% of cases. This study aimed to report the clinical outcomes of autologous simple limbal epithelial transplantation (SLET) in eyes with recurrent unilateral limbal stem cell deficiency (LSCD) due to failure of CLET.

Methods This was a prospective case series which included 30 eyes of 30 patients who underwent SLET between 2010 and 2016 after failure of one (n=24) or two (n=6) previous CLET procedures for chronic unilateral ocular burns. The primary outcome measure was success of SLET defined on the basis of relative improvement in five objective criteria: best corrected visual acuity (BCVA), and grades of symblepharon, corneal conjunctivalisation, vascularisation and opacification.

Results At a mean follow-up of 2.3 years, 24 (80%) of the 30 eyes maintained a successful outcome. Kaplan-Meier analysis showed a 5-year survival probability of 77%±8%. At 1 year postoperatively statistically significant improvement was noted in BCVA (logarithm of the minimum angle of resolution of 3 to 1) and in the median grades of corneal conjunctivalisation (2 to 0), vascularisation (2 to 0) and opacification (2 to 1) (P≤0.0026). In 62.5% of successful cases, BCVA improved to 20/200 or better. The success rate of SLET in failed CLET was better than that of repeat CLET (53.5%, P=0.011). None of the donor eyes developed any complications.