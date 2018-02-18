Adalimumab for the treatment of refractory active and inactive non-infectious uveitis

Article Text
Abstract
Background/aims To compare the efficacy of adalimumab in eyes with active and inactive non-infectious uveitis in the real-world setting.
Methods Multicentre, retrospective, chart review of patients with refractory non-infectious uveitis treated with adalimumab. Main outcome measures included reduction of prednisolone dose, ability to taper immunosuppressives and a composite endpoint of treatment failure encompassing active inflammatory chorioretinal or retinal vascular lesions, intraocular inflammation grade and visual acuity.
Results Thirty-seven eyes of 22 patients were studied. Mean follow-up was 20.1 months (median: 13). Most had either posterior or panuveitis (n=12, 55%). Mean duration of uveitis at baseline was 83.2 months (median: 61), where the majority (n=15, 68%) had already been treated with two or more conventional immunosuppressive agents in addition to prednisolone. Oral prednisolone was reduced to ≤10 mg/day in 9 of 12 patients (75%) by 6 weeks. At 6 months of therapy, nine (90%) of the active eyes achieved a 2-step improvement in anterior chamber inflammation, with six (60%) demonstrating a similar improvement in vitreous haze grade. Almost all (n=17, 94%) of the initially inactive eyes maintained clinical quiescence at this time point. The incidence rate of treatment failure during follow-up was 88 per 100 eye-years for the active eyes and 24 per 100 eye-years for the initially inactive eyes. There were no serious adverse effects.
Conclusion Adalimumab appears to reduce the corticosteroid burden in active and inactive non-infectious uveitis in the real-world setting. Inflammatory activity at the time of adalimumab commencement may determine long-term treatment success.
- Inflammation
- Adalimumab
- Uveitis
- Ophthalmology
- Tumor Necrosis Factor-alpha
- Retrospective Studies
- Chronic Disease
- Adult
- Child
- Humans
- Treatment Outcome
- Treatment Failure
- antibodies
- monoclonal
- humanised
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Footnotes
Contributors All authors made significant contributions to this paper and approved the final version to be published.
Funding LLL is supported by a National Health & Medical Research Council Early Career Fellowship (#1109330). Centre for Eye Research Australia receives Operational Infrastructure Support from the Victorian Government in Australia.
Competing interests None declared.
Patient consent Detail has been removed from this case description/these case descriptions to ensure anonymity. The editors and reviewers have seen the detailed information available and are satisfied that the information backs up the case the authors are making.
Ethics approval Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital Human Research Ethics Committee and the South East Sydney local health district Human Research Ethics Committee.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.