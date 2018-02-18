Adalimumab for the treatment of refractory active and inactive non-infectious uveitis

Results Thirty-seven eyes of 22 patients were studied. Mean follow-up was 20.1 months (median: 13). Most had either posterior or panuveitis (n=12, 55%). Mean duration of uveitis at baseline was 83.2 months (median: 61), where the majority (n=15, 68%) had already been treated with two or more conventional immunosuppressive agents in addition to prednisolone. Oral prednisolone was reduced to ≤10 mg/day in 9 of 12 patients (75%) by 6 weeks. At 6 months of therapy, nine (90%) of the active eyes achieved a 2-step improvement in anterior chamber inflammation, with six (60%) demonstrating a similar improvement in vitreous haze grade. Almost all (n=17, 94%) of the initially inactive eyes maintained clinical quiescence at this time point. The incidence rate of treatment failure during follow-up was 88 per 100 eye-years for the active eyes and 24 per 100 eye-years for the initially inactive eyes. There were no serious adverse effects.