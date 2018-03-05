Neuroretinal atrophy following resolution of macular oedema in retinal vein occlusion

Abstract

Background/aims To characterise neuroretinal atrophy in retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

Methods We included patients with central/branch RVO (CRVO=196, BRVO=107) who received ranibizumab according to a standardised protocol for 6 months. Retinal atrophy was defined as the presence of an area of retinal thickness (RT) <260 µm outside the foveal centre. Moreover, the thickness of three distinct retinal layer compartments was computed as follows: (1) retinal nerve fibre layer to ganglion cell layer, (2) inner plexiform layer (IPL) to outer nuclear layer (ONL) and (3) inner segment/outer segment junction to retinal pigment epithelium. To characterise atrophy further, we assessed perfusion status on fluorescein angiography and best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA), and compared these between eyes with/without atrophy.

Results 23 patients with CRVO and 11 patients with BRVO demonstrated retinal atrophy, presenting as sharply demarcated retinal thinning confined to a macular quadrant. The mean RT in the atrophic quadrant at month 6 was 249±26 µm (CRVO) and 244±29 µm (BRVO). Individual layer analysis revealed pronounced thinning in the IPL to ONL compartment. Change in BCVA at 6 months was similar between the groups (BRVO, +15 vs +18 letters; CRVO, +14 vs +18 letters).