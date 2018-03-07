Posterior scleral reinforcement using genipin-cross-linked sclera for macular hole retinal detachment in highly myopic eyes

Article Text
Abstract
Background/aims To investigate the surgical outcomes of posterior scleral reinforcement (PSR) using genipin-cross-linked sclera to treat macular hole retinal detachment (MHRD) in highly myopic eyes.
Methods Nineteen patients with high myopia (19 eyes) with MHRD were treated sequentially with genipin-cross-linked PSR and were followed at least for 1 year after the surgery. The best corrected visual acuity (BCVA), axial length (AL), optical coherence tomography (OCT) outcomes and the complications were evaluated.
Results Macular hole was closed in 73.7% of the eyes, foveal reattachment rate was 100%. The mean logMAR BCVA improved from 1.27±0.55 preoperatively to 0.88±0.55 postoperatively. The preoperative AL (29.88±1.97 mm) was decreased (27.73±1.84 mm) after the operation (p<0.001).
Conclusions For at least a 1-year period of follow-up, PSR with genipin-cross-linked sclera should be considered as a preferred surgical approach to treat MHRD in highly myopic eyes, especially when foveal retinoschisis is also documented.
- macula
- retina
- treatment surgery
Contributors SQZ conceived the idea for the paper and wrote the manuscript. APP, LYZ and YW collected and analysed the data, and performed a literature search. AQX conceived the idea for the paper and critically revised the manuscript.
Funding This research received no specific grant from any funding agency in the public, commercial or not-for-profit sectors.
Competing interests None declared.
Patient consent Obtained.
Ethics approval The study was approved by the Ethics Committee of the Eye Hospital of Wenzhou Medical University.
