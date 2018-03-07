Type 3 neovascularisation: long-term analysis of visual acuity and optical coherence tomography anatomical outcomes

Article Text
Abstract
Background To investigate the long-term visual and optical coherence tomography (OCT) anatomical outcomes of type 3 neovascularisation (NV) and to identify any baseline predictors of poor outcomes.
Methods In this retrospective study, patients diagnosed with treatment naïve type 3 NV were identified and categorised into two groups: good or poor vision based on final vision at 1 year. Baseline demographic features and visual acuity (VA) and baseline and 1-year spectral domain OCT (SD-OCT) anatomical findings were studied and correlated with good versus poor visual outcomes.
Results Ten of 25 eyes were classified as having a poor visual outcome (20/50 or worse) at 1 year. Increased age (P=0.049), male gender (p=0.041) and worse baseline VA (ρs=0.61, p=0.001) were associated with poor vision at 1 year. Greater foveal atrophy was noted at 1 year in the poor visual outcome group (p=0.030). Subretinal hyper-reflective material and choroidal thinning were additional features noted more commonly in this group.
Conclusion Increased age, male gender and lower baseline vision may be important baseline predictors of poor visual outcomes in eyes with type 3 NV. The development of central outer retinal atrophy and fibrosis, as identified with SD-OCT, may limit long-term vision in eyes with type 3 NV.
- macula
- neovascularisation
- angiogenesis
- imaging
- vision
