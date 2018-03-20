Non-incisional eyelid everting suture technique for treating lower lid epiblepharon

Abstract

Background This study investigated surgical outcomes of full-thickness eyelid everting sutures for lower lid epiblepharon and influential factors leading to surgical failure.

Methods A retrospective review was conducted of patients with lower lid epiblepharon who underwent surgical correction using the full-thickness eyelid everting suture technique. Lower lid epiblepharon was assessed preoperatively using a morphological classification (class I–IV) according to the horizontal skin fold height and a functional classification (grade 0–3) according to the severity of keratopathy. Four stitches with 5-0 coated polyglactin 910 sutures per eyelid were made, and all procedures were conducted under local anaesthesia in an office-based setting. To assess surgical outcomes, we evaluated undercorrection at 1 month and surgical failure at 6 months after the procedure. Several factors affecting surgical failure were also investigated

Results Sixty-eight eyes of 41 patients were included. There were no eyes showing an undercorrection at 1 month. Keratopathy was significantly improved at 6 months postoperation (P<0.01). All patients showed good cosmesis without undesired creation of a lower lid crease and no significant complications. Sixty-one eyes (89.7%) showed surgical success. Three patients (7.3%) required additional incisional surgery due to recurring irritation. The rate of surgical failure was significantly different between the patient groups classified by preoperative severity of keratopathy (P=0.026) and lower lid horizontal skin fold height (P<0.001). Multiple logistic regression analysis revealed that the lower lid horizontal skin fold height was significantly correlated with surgical failure (OR 18.367, P=0.002).