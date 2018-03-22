You are here

  • Home
  • Online First
  • What have we learned about exfoliation syndrome since its discovery by John Lindberg 100 years ago?

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Review
What have we learned about exfoliation syndrome since its discovery by John Lindberg 100 years ago?
  1. Samir Nazarali1,
  2. Faraz Damji2,
  3. Karim F Damji3
  1. 1Faculty of Medicine, University of Ottawa, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
  2. 2School of Kinesiology, Faculty of Education, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
  3. 3Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
  1. Correspondence to Dr Karim F Damji, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Alberta, Edmonton, AB T6G 2R3, Canada; kdamji{at}ualberta.ca

Abstract

Exfoliation syndrome (XFS) is a systemic disease with significant ocular manifestations, including glaucoma and cataract. The disease impacts close to 70 million people globally and is now recognised as the most common identifiable cause of open-angle glaucoma. Since the discovery of XFS 100 years ago by Dr John G. Lindberg, there has been considerable advancement in understanding its pathogenesis and resulting clinical implications. The purpose of this paper is to summarise information regarding the epidemiology, pathophysiology, ocular manifestations and systemic associations of XFS with the objective of sharing clinical pearls to assist in early detection and enhanced management of patients.

  • Glaucoma
  • Exfoliation Syndrome
  • Exfoliative Glaucoma

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bjophthalmol-2017-311321

Statistics from Altmetric.com

View Full Text

Footnotes

  • Contributors All authors equally participated in the inception and the development of the manuscript, including research and writing.

  • Funding This research received no specific grant from any funding agency in the public, commercial or not-for-profit sectors.

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Patient consent Not required.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.