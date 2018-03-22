You are here

  Prevalence of the optic disc anomalies in the adult South Indian population

Prevalence of the optic disc anomalies in the adult South Indian population
  1. Shikha Talwar Bassi1,
  2. Ronnie George2,
  3. Swarnali Sen2,
  4. Rashima Asokan3,
  5. Vijaya Lingam2
  1. 1Neuroophthalmology Services, Sankara Nethralaya, Medical Research Foundation, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
  2. 2Glaucoma Services, Sankara Nethralaya,Medical Research Foundation, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
  3. 3Elite School of Optometry, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
  1. Correspondence to Dr Shikha Talwar Bassi, Neuroophthalmology Services, Sankara Nethralaya,Medical Research Foundation, Chennai 600 006, Tamil Nadu, India; shikha_bassi{at}yahoo.co.in

Abstract

Purpose To determine the prevalence of congenitally abnormal disc (all anomalies) in an adult population in southern India.

Methods Subjects aged ≥40 years (n=6013) underwent a complete ophthalmic examination. Optic disc anomalies were diagnosed according to the definitions given in the article.

Results Optic disc anomalies were found in 81 eyes of 66 (1.1%, 95% CIs 0.00834 to 0.01361) patients. The prevalence of each anomaly in the descending order was peripapillary myelinated nerve fibre (0.28%), epipapillary glial tissue on the optic disc (0.28%), peripapillary vascular loops (0.16%), tilted disc (0.09%), optic disc coloboma (0.08%), optic nerve hypoplasia (0.04%), optic disc pit (0.04%), optic disc pigmentation (0.03%), optic nerve head drusen (0.03%), Bergmeister’s papilla (0.03%), optic disc pit and coloboma (0.01%).

Conclusions The prevalence of optic disc anomalies is 1.1% in the adult South Indian population.

  • optic nerve
  • epidemiology

Footnotes

  • Contributors Substantial contributions to conception and design, acquisition of data or analysis and interpretation of data and drafting the article or revising it critically for important intellectual content: all authors. Statistical analysis: STB and RA. Final approval of the version to be published: STB and RG.

  • Funding This study was supported by Chennai Willingdon Corporate Foundation, Chennai.

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Patient consent Obtained.

  • Ethics approval The study was conducted in accordance with the tenets of the Declaration of Helsinki after the institutional review board approved the study.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.

  • Presented at The study has been presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting 2012 at Chicago.

