Early OCT angiography changes of type 1 CNV in exudative AMD treated with anti-VEGF

Aims To investigate, with optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA), short-term changes of type 1 choroidal neovascularisation (CNV), secondary to exudative age-related macular degeneration, after anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) treatment.
Methods Patients affected by type 1 CNV treated with intravitreal anti-VEGF were consecutively enrolled. All patients underwent OCTA examination before and 48 hours after anti-VEGF treatment. Quantitative and qualitative vascular and morphological macular changes were evaluated.
Results Sixteen eyes were included (11 treated with aflibercept and 5 with ranibizumab). Both CNV mean area and pigment epithelium detachment significantly reduced (p=0.0004 and p=0.0007, respectively) after treatment. Cystoid macular oedema (four eyes) decreased in all cases. Neuroretinal detachment (13 eyes) decreased in 85% of cases (11 eyes). Fine CNV vessels density decreased in 75% (12 eyes), whereas larger CNV vessels density remained stable in 66.7% (10 eyes), choroidal flow void signal (7 eyes at baseline) increased in 42.9% (3 eyes) of them and remained stable in 57.1% (4 eyes). Interoperator reproducibility for OCT examination was good for all measurements (intraclass correlation coefficient>0.65).
Conclusion Early remodelling of type 1 CNV network after treatment may be non-invasively and reproducibly analysed by means of OCTA. Choroidal perfusion impairment, choroidal flow void signal, surrounding CNV may change during treatment.
- macula
- neovascularisation
- retina
- imaging
- treatment other
